As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Price Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Stake by $990,000; As Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Its Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 254,528 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 15,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 39,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 182,041 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 88,690 shares to 99,682 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,829 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 21,700 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 17,309 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 6,600 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Company reported 177,542 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 394,174 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested in 424,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Ftb Inc accumulated 0% or 772 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 125,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 39,493 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% or 8,714 shares in its portfolio. 49,978 are owned by Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement System has 87,835 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Services Lc invested in 12,958 shares.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp’s (GWB) CEO Ken Karels on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront Award Mortgage-Free Home to Colorado Army Specialist and Two-Time Purple Heart Recipient – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The exurbs are back – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Awarded ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding for Seventh Consecutive Year – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 147,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 42,238 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Lp. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.4% or 421,963 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 46,265 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). American Gru Inc has 28,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 707 are owned by Meeder Asset. 63,229 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Ny. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 37,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 15,961 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 836,116 shares in its portfolio.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Sferruzza Hilla also sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lord Phillippe sold $24,165.