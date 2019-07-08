As Meritage Homes (MTH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Qs Investors Has Upped Its Position; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake by $383,180; Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 336263.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 36,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 217,030 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,867 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, down from 147,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 119,151 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HELE, OKTA, VHC – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: LexinFintech, Veeco, Helen of Troy, Surmodics and Herman Miller – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Helen of Troy (HELE) to Post Q4 Earnings: Things Not So Rosy – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 3,604 were accumulated by Fort L P. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,398 shares. 1,129 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Kennedy Cap holds 0.18% or 65,686 shares. Natl Bank has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc invested in 17,869 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0.05% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 220,500 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 231,697 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 670,569 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 438 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma reported 31,400 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc by 81,608 shares to 239,630 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on July, 9 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 14.63% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.64 per share. HELE’s profit will be $35.15M for 23.68 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,412 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 47,564 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,064 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 57,744 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,522 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 20,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 62,623 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,844 shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 17,898 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,815 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 3.78M shares.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Appoints Elliot Mann to Southern California Division President – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes Appoints Clint Szubinski to lead South Region – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Opens Nation’s First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These stats say now may be the time to buy home-builder stocks – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 19, 2019.