As Meritage Homes (MTH) Share Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Increased Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Position in Occidental Pete Del (OXY) as Shares Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,474 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 80,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 799,863 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 54,293 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 15,140 shares to 43,629 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Home Depot And Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Skba Cap Management Llc has 1.44% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Webster Savings Bank N A has 772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 20,661 shares stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 27,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 102,571 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 144,708 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 17,424 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 230,727 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Dana Inv stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Creative Planning accumulated 64,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 1,200 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.28% or 580,471 shares in its portfolio.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,072 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.07% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Country Club Na owns 40,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 46,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 2,659 shares. 14 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 13,629 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 135 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). James Invest Research has 15,885 shares. Moreover, Wedge L LP Nc has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 6,057 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 198,042 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The exurbs are back – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Pays Homage to Raleigh’s Rich History with Grand Opening of Brickyard – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Announces Grand Opening of Homestead at Marley Park – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.