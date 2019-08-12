As Meritage Homes (MTH) Share Price Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Position; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 289,104 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $175.72. About 4.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). St Germain D J holds 0.24% or 14,360 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Com accumulated 69,493 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Advsr Lc stated it has 2,049 shares. 301,400 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 12,635 shares. Condor Cap accumulated 26,643 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Gyroscope Cap Gru Lc stated it has 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa accumulated 10,116 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca reported 3.66 million shares. Ltd Ca reported 47,430 shares stake. Hartford Management accumulated 0.62% or 11,627 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor owns 0.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,745 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 36,914 shares or 5.13% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 455,239 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). James Rech accumulated 38,622 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 6.16M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 97,747 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 182,918 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.11% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Captrust Fincl owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 3,303 shares. Greenhaven Assoc stated it has 95,825 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 226,417 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 265,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.