As Meritage Homes (MTH) Share Price Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Raised Position by $533,544; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut by $2.60 Million Its Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 130.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 21,412 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 9,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 548,804 shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.24M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,948 shares to 17,265 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,745 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 308,812 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 323 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 15,961 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Llc reported 1.16 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.89 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 455,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Millennium holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 17,898 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 50,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 293 are held by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Whittier Tru Communication reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22 shares. Tcw Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,880 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Interstate Natl Bank owns 940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,815 shares. 26,452 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 587,386 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 698,818 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd Company. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Serv Ltd has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

