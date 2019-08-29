As Meritage Homes (MTH) Market Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $778,800; Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake Held by Graham Capital Management Lp

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 14.08M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 859,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43 million, down from 877,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 385,719 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 35,500 shares. Moreover, Greatmark has 0.04% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,900 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 101,801 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp holds 3.26 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 841,853 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd has 1.20M shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 262,808 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 149,248 shares. American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200,000 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 52,242 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd has 3.74% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moors Cabot reported 25,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valaris Reports New Contracts – Floater Situation Is Alarming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Popped 10% on Thursday – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Opens Nation’s First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.54M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 31,844 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 421,963 shares. Paloma Prtn Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Victory Cap Management holds 0.06% or 616,234 shares in its portfolio. 380,414 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 147,929 shares stake. Leuthold Gru, Minnesota-based fund reported 70,069 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 166,431 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 242,431 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 8,071 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).