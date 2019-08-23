As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Strs Ohio Holding in News Corp. Class A (NWSA) Has Trimmed by $412,596 as Stock Value Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 750,642 shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in News Corp. Class A (NWSA) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 34,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 4,377 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 38,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in News Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 2.69M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 12/04/2018 – News Corp., Seven Grab Cricket in Biggest Change in Four Decades; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 88,100 shares to 142,498 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 130,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 31,375 shares to 121,445 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 343,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14M for 16.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.