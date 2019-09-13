As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shares Declined, Pier Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shares Rose, Holder Motco Has Cut by $411,000 Its Stake

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 1,886 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 3,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $313.82. About 88,593 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 147,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 116,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 606,924 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Grp has 70,790 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Bb&T invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 9,300 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 19,125 shares. Cardinal Capital, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,332 shares. Natl Bank reported 773 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 52,774 shares. Cordasco Net owns 49 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co has 0.91% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 240 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Gru. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 14,163 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77 million for 30.77 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price International Discovery by 53,505 shares to 376,310 shares, valued at $24.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 32,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Awarded $22 Million Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teledyne brings its advanced defense capabilities to DSEI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teledyne Optech announces the CL-360 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$290, Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Merit Medical Systems Stock Is Falling Today – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MMSI) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 11,140 shares to 128,927 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,644 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma invested in 350,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company invested in 635,652 shares. Illinois-based First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Eagle Boston Invest Incorporated has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 105,455 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,983 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,933 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Frontier Cap Management Co Limited Liability Com owns 0.56% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.24M shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.06% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 276,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio.