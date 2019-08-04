As Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Stake; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Rose, Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Cut Its Holding by $3.58 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 775,124 shares traded or 51.98% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 9,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,549 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 686,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp has 55,425 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 3,700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Citadel Advisors Llc owns 190,728 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 714,966 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 587,359 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 36,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 11,000 shares. Waddell Reed has 0.12% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares to 308,650 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,389 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Closes Cianna Medical, Inc. Deal Nasdaq:MMSI – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Acquires the HeRO®Graft From CryoLife, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical to Present at Needham Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $35.51 million activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000 worth of stock. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11M for 19.27 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.