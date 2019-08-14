As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; J2 Global (JCOM) Holding Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 391,613 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 61,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.02M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 290,744 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 18.37 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merit Medical Systems EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2019: ANTM,PRPO,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.