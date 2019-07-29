As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $353,678; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $479.62. About 94,777 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Submission of Documents; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL – SEE MORE “NORMAL” MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp analyzed 5,798 shares as the company's stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.06% or 61,087 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 154,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 37,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12,811 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,774 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 131,296 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 197,350 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 36,005 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,737 shares to 74,011 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.04 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 578 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 700 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.51% or 5,090 shares. Culbertson A N & invested 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 411 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De reported 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 743 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 24,364 shares. Boys Arnold And Com reported 608 shares. Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 39 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,010 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 8,129 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

