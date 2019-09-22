As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Market Value Declined, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Holding; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $14.99 Million as Shares Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 61,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 862,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.35M, up from 800,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 603,046 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 115.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 109,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 204,131 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03 million, up from 94,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 45,020 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 534,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,993 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical to Present at Needham Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Merit Medical (MMSI) to Acquire Cianna Medical, Shares Up – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,880 shares to 27,888 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,598 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.