As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Sirios Capital Management LP Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Raised by $11.55 Million as Stock Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 32,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 167,908 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE SEES FY REV. $209M TO $214M; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience 2Q Rev $56.5M; 02/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII’s Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 21/03/2018 – Each of Two Meridian Bioscience Business Units Will Have Consolidated Sales and Marketing Team Supporting Entire Pdt Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BOOSTS RANGE FOR YR VIEW FOR ADJ EPS; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE – FOR TIME BEING, JACK KENNY WILL ACT AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF DIAGNOSTICS BUSINESS UNIT, IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS CEO

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. Rice John McCune Jr. had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,516. $57,015 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares to 358,050 shares, valued at $48.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 445,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 122,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 3,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp owns 116,700 shares. Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,885 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 495,572 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 19,062 shares. Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 356,292 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 33,263 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 1,041 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,165 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 110,426 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 469,006 shares.

