As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Position; Dodge & Cox Raised Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $50.96 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 45,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The hedge fund held 107,579 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 62,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 115,730 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – NEW STRUCTURE CONSISTS OF TWO BUSINESS UNITS, DIAGNOSTICS AND LIFE SCIENCE, SUPPORTED BY A GLOBAL CORPORATE TEAM; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Meridian School District No 505 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 05/03/2018 The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOAN FACILITIES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.82 BLN RUPEES VS 1.60 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds CYBG

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.07M, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. Shares for $57,015 were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $56,855 was made by Anderson James M. on Thursday, May 16.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 8,800 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 97,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,273 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

