As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Share Value Rose, Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $418,660; Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (SLB) by 97.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 628,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 18,802 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $747,000, down from 646,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 38,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The hedge fund held 100,986 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 62,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 223,779 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – “CORPORATE FUNCTIONS HAVE BEEN REDEFINED UNDER NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE”; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Names Lourdes G. Weltzien Executive VP, Life Science; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.82 BLN RUPEES VS 1.60 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 11/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center to open at Meridian; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience’s Jack Kenny Will Act as the Executive Vice Pres of the Diagnostics Business Unit, in Addition to His Role as CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 32,341 shares to 516,551 shares, valued at $130.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 124,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Incorporated Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 47,522 shares to 485,882 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,300 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. Anderson James M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $56,855 on Thursday, May 16. The insider PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.74 in 2019Q1.