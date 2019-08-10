As Meridian Biosci (VIVO) Shares Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Stake; As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Raised Its Position

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Meridian Biosci (VIVO) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 158,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The hedge fund held 81,165 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 239,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Meridian Biosci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 267,618 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees; 02/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII’s Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Rev $209M-$214M; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations to Attend and Present at Premier Biomass Processing Conference; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. Shares for $22,516 were bought by Rice John McCune Jr.. PHILLIPS DAVID had bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications invested in 0.01% or 4,404 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 495,572 shares. Verity Asset Management has invested 0.48% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 140,413 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Bluemountain Cap Lc reported 40,349 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 1,209 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.26% or 199,302 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 42,420 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.15 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 178,036 shares to 203,391 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Bioscien (NASDAQ:PACB) by 337,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Ho (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2,410 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 27,727 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 1.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 374,494 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 791,366 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Staley Advisers reported 3.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 55,067 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 2,192 are owned by Frontier Inv Mgmt. Whittier Trust holds 163,900 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability stated it has 73,190 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Comm holds 0.83% or 17,331 shares. Foster & Motley holds 12,302 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Somerset Grp Lc has invested 12.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,763 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 12,371 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,668 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

