As Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Increases Holding in Bunge Limited (BG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 115,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 930,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 89,852 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 13/05/2018 – Variety: South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-La Mer Tapped to Direct Cassian Elwes-Produced `Meridian’; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS NZAS CONTRACT WILL ALLOW INCREASED PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste: Would Replace Significant Rev From Proposed Sale of Waste Asset; 27/04/2018 – Meridian Debuts Career Development, Enhanced Privacy and Compliance Features; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – MERIDIAN’S FEBRUARY 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 148% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 01/05/2018 – Meridian Bank 1Q Net $1.3M; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,402 shares. Nomura Asset Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 136,816 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd holds 6,822 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 103,045 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 50,300 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 573,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt holds 424,449 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 476 shares. 870 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 28,700 are held by Eventide Asset Lc. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has 5.79% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company owns 16,108 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bunge’s move to St. Louis is part of plan to shrink before growing – St. Louis Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.87 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Pnc Service Gp reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Wells Fargo Mn reported 84,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 53,363 shares. 128,324 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 30,293 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Company holds 0.29% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) or 245,001 shares. Comm Bancshares has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 16,900 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 3,759 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Geode Cap Limited Company reported 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $17.60 million for 13.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc. Announces Adoption of Plan of Conversion for Second-Step Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2014, Nasdaq.com published: “Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Zacks.com” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares to 423,094 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).