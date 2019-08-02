As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Valuation Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Upped Holding by $131.20 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $358,550

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) by 508.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 8,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 10,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.03 million, up from 1,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 85,440 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Ser; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ’s Series 2018 Bonds ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees and Byproducts; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.66 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energous Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WATT) by 221 shares to 579 shares, valued at $367.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) by 73,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,441 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.