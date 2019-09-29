As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Stake by $6.80 Million; Ion Asset Management LTD Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Upped by $17.22 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02 million shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 400,293 shares as the company's stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 61,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 461,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $996.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 61,386 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing What Happens If Fitch Sacks Mylan – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan: The Free Fall Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Mylan Shares Will Rebound This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer veteran Ian Read to retire as executive chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 283,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 37,857 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Moreover, First Lp has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,390 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 19,531 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,254 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 165,873 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 3.06 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 45,466 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,724 shares. Northern Corp reported 688,265 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 96,331 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 21,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.