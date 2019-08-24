As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Lifted Holding by $328,335; As Icu Med (ICUI) Share Price Rose, Pura Vida Investments Has Raised Its Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 102,847 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 80,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 117,951 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 05/03/2018 The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Workforce Development Council to Meet in Meridian April 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Prime Meridian Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMHG); 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds CYBG; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.66. About 149,926 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel owns 19,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 91,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 68,912 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 50,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 84,100 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 1.06M shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 98,298 shares in its portfolio. Bain Cap Public Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 112,252 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 30,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,832 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Vanguard owns 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 2.51 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 201,710 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 14,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn has 3,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) by 189,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt owns 0.35% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 62,390 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.18% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 20,505 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 12,534 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 26,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 99,655 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,632 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 60,501 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Utah Retirement System owns 2,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 35,754 shares. Penn Management has 47,121 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 497,125 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 0.36% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 26,423 shares.