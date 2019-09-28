As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Stake by $6.80 Million; As Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Value Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 35,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 327,735 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 400,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 61,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 461,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 79,930 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Posts Operating Report for April; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Hutchinson Clinic Selects Meridian Medical Management for Revenue Cycle Management; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,290 shares to 33,292 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Intl Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,931 shares. Aperio Gru Llc holds 9,941 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 173,180 shares. 16,850 were accumulated by Bank. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,942 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 51,397 shares. Nbw Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 103,825 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 7,600 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 688,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 376,893 were reported by D E Shaw And. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 702,344 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) or 38,329 shares. 337,325 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B And Communications. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 28,109 shares.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. and Meetinghouse Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Offering Results and Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Meetinghouse Bancorp, Inc. Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business to Post Holdings – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cereal maker launches $400M stock buyback program – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Stock Plummeted Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2,500 shares to 54,504 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).