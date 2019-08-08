As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Share Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Boosted by $328,335 Its Holding; Altrinsic Global Advisors Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 1.41 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 102,847 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 80,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 101,935 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 15/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic Explore Partnership To Enhance Behavioral Health in Tri-State Area; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Expects to Close Deal in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Services; 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 209,320 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company reported 91,890 shares. Amer Intl Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 426,831 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). 1.06 million are held by State Street Corp. Citigroup reported 15,275 shares stake. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 930,166 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 160,848 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 461,864 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 17,098 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 30,293 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 232,344 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,540 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,458 shares to 108,085 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 477,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).