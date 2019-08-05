As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Has Upped Position; Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose While Silchester International Investors Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $33.58 Million

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) by 72.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 22,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 54,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 31,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 85,440 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste: Would Replace Significant Rev From Proposed Sale of Waste Asset; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Danone; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY A; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO ACQUIRE A TRANSACTIONAL VIRTUAL CURRENCY COMPANY

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp analyzed 2.58M shares as the company's stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.98M, down from 10.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $62.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 19.32M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 162,223 shares. Moreover, Kessler Group Llc has 0.17% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 10,963 shares. Price Michael F reported 100,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nbw Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.44% stake. Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Capital Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). American Grp Inc owns 30,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,008 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited invested in 59,076 shares. 28,523 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 208,661 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny accumulated 24,961 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Zacks.com featured highlights include: L.B. Foster, CECO, Meridian, OFG and Everi – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019