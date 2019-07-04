As Meredith (MDP) Valuation Rose, Act Ii Management LP Has Raised by $1.10 Million Its Position; Servicenow (NOW) Position Maintained by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 139,492 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 25/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTS TIME’S TOP EXECUTIVE ALAN MURRAY’S OVERSIGHT: NYP; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA INC – NO LONGER HAS ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ANY OF FORMER TIME INC BRANDS BEING MADE AVAILABLE FOR SALE BY MEREDITH CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,128 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Dsc Advisors Lp reported 1,163 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 11,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 135,515 shares. Pictet Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,661 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 25,209 shares. Family Mngmt Corp owns 10,365 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,086 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 1,720 shares. Sands Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 6.27M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 14,000 shares. Hudock Cap Grp has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cwm Llc stated it has 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96,570 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,944 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com holds 0% or 102,085 shares. 12,832 are held by Cambridge Inv Advisors. Smith Moore Communications holds 0.13% or 9,893 shares. 58,406 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 814,826 shares. Prudential accumulated 69,603 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 7,011 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,646 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,511 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability reported 1.78 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Serv Gru has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Principal Finance Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 14,369 shares. North Star Investment Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).