As Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Declined, Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Position by $2.72 Million; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holds Position in Macys (M)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc analyzed 49,514 shares as the company's stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.47 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 233,210 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer On Macy’s: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Is Running In Quicksand – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “One of Americaâ€™s Greatest Retailers Has Seen Its Stock Drop by Half – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.