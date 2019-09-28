As Meredith (MDP) Stock Declined, Holder Prudential Financial Has Decreased Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 32,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 58,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 22/03/2018 - AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 10/04/2018 - BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 29/05/2018 - AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 09/03/2018 - $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus '182 and '522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 42,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 27,030 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 69,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 441,905 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reverses Time Inc.’s Ad Sales Strategy, Focuses on Titles; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. Harty Thomas H also bought $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) on Monday, September 9.

