As Meredith (MDP) Shares Declined, Rodgers Brothers Upped by $484,275 Its Holding; Clearbridge Investments Lifted Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Valuation Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 345,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20.78M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 20.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 8.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 257,717 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Meredith has 150 possible buyers for big name magazines; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,271 shares to 763,857 shares, valued at $34.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 708,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).