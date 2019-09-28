As Meredith (MDP) Shares Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holds Position in Sientra (SIEN)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 134,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25 million, up from 880,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 595,102 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Meredith (MDP) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 30,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 291,404 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, up from 260,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 441,905 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Declares Dividend of 54.5c; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Will Not Have a Material Effect on Its Fiscal 2018 Fincl Results; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) was bought by Harty Thomas H on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 93 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,893 are held by Smith Moore And. Indexiq Ltd Llc reported 22,961 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt reported 40,734 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.02% or 860 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Street has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 14,500 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 178,964 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 30,730 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,841 shares. Edmp Inc invested in 4.01% or 79,412 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 17,745 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 43,009 shares to 129,829 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 166,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,858 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 69,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,012 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 122,592 shares. American Int Gp Inc invested in 0% or 14,529 shares. 20,900 are owned by Blair William Il. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 36,854 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Awm Investment accumulated 350,000 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 111,174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sns Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset has 1.59% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 250,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 35,178 shares. Moreover, Monarch Asset Ltd has 0.1% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 111,780 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,893 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).