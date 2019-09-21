As Meredith (MDP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Position in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 19,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 183,435 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, down from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 625,804 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: North Notes: Browns, Vikings, Meredith; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time, Fortune on the block; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Net $32M-Net $44M; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $2.41

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24,801 shares to 38,106 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,274 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dupont Cap Management reported 57,661 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.54% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,876 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 9,459 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 167,915 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 49,066 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 112,136 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 352,861 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 754,583 shares. Jensen Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Uss Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 151,600 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 33.09M shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 2,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northern Corporation reported 1.08 million shares. 64,341 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd. Cutter And Com Brokerage has 0.12% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,537 shares. 40,734 are owned by North Star Invest. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Co has 8,648 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,243 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 58,406 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The accumulated 88,746 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meredith eyes sale of broadcast stations – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB KPTI EGBN MDP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation To Report Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results September 5 And Provide Fiscal 2020 Outlook – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,565 shares to 143,776 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 42,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).