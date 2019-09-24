As Meredith (MDP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Its Holding in Methode Electronics (MEI) by $305,172

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 19,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 183,435 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, down from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 520,641 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 10,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 976,908 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.91M, up from 966,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 364,490 shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 29,175 shares to 77,383 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 567,390 shares. Burney holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,164 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 423,325 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 11,767 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 245,211 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 93 shares. Principal Gru invested in 0.01% or 178,964 shares. 88,746 are held by Manufacturers Life Co The. 2 are held by Next Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 65,483 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 13,675 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited reported 5,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 581,239 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Harty Thomas H, worth $420,240 on Monday, September 9.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 93,092 shares to 481,988 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 775,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,183 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).