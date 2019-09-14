As Meredith (MDP) Market Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Boosted Holding by $625,735; Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 217,965 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 206,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 533,735 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 9,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 159,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.38 million, down from 168,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,653 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.