As Meredith (MDP) Market Value Declined, Edmp Has Raised Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $2.83 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 3.04 million shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 5.7% :UAL US; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 685,717 shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 13/05/2018 – Meredith Milstein, Lance Polivy; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity.

