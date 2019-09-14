As Meredith Corp. (MDP) Valuation Declined, Price Michael F Has Decreased Position; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.60 Million

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 533,735 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp to Purchase KPLR-TV, CW Affil in St. Louis Market, for $65 Million; 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian; 30/04/2018 – Anna Meredith, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London – meaty and flavoursome music

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 10,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 55,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 65,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 984,634 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17,500 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity.