As Meredith Com (MDP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Churchill Management Has Raised Position; Mitchell Group Has Boosted Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) as Stock Declined

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 103.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 17,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 17,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 437,424 shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 21/03/2018 – Time Magazine, Fortune Are Put on Block by New Owner Meredith; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Bd Elected Patrick McCreery Local Media Group President Effective July 1; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Fin Advisory Gp holds 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 4,720 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 969 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 13,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 185,812 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 5,719 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs holds 243,863 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century holds 147,682 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 255,466 shares in its portfolio. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continental Resources (CLR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares to 92,709 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 165,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,845 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Prudential holds 69,603 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 454,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bragg Incorporated holds 92,836 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 423 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 60,398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 25,267 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,095 shares. Whittier Tru reported 22 shares. 20,191 were accumulated by Nomura Holding. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 14,500 shares. 9,610 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Act Ii Mngmt Lp owns 30,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,670 shares.