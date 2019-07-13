As Meredith Com (MDP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Churchill Management Has Boosted Stake; Invesco LTD Has Lowered Stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) as Stock Price Declined

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 103.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 17,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 17,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 196,511 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q National Media Group Revenue $590M-$600M

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 150,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.82M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 131,218 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES)

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. $2.37 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by Cusick Thomas B. on Friday, February 8. The insider GEORGE EDWARD S sold 7,706 shares worth $811,596. 17,605 shares were sold by Bragdon Peter J, worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. Fogliato Franco sold $956,928 worth of stock or 8,893 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,613 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

