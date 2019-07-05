As Mercury Systems (MRCY) Shares Rose, Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Cut by $4.00 Million Its Position; Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Its Textron (TXT) Holding by $645,600; Valuation Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 62,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,037 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 310,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 60,673 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,559 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 66,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 218,962 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny has 0.35% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,747 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ameritas accumulated 3,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colony Grp Inc Llc has 0.02% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 8,609 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Whittier Tru Commerce has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). The New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.22% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Greenwood Ltd Com holds 3,779 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 35,485 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Parametric Assoc Lc owns 111,852 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.48 million for 43.33 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $585,485 activity.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 55,029 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $51.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 278,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares to 14,818 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 2.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.77M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.3% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has 10,795 shares. 4,933 were reported by Captrust Financial. Brave Asset holds 0.12% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.06% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 1,453 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.03% stake. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 19,729 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 250,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cna has 43,500 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 5.01 million shares.