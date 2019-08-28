As Mercury Systems (MRCY) Share Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Has Upped Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 262,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 972,644 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33 million, up from 709,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 226,926 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRCY)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 143 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp owns 23,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 3,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 12,154 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 40,423 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 15,563 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,799 shares. 261 were reported by Ruggie Gp. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 4,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 96,483 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 4,801 were reported by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc Class A by 29,568 shares to 166,357 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 626,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,818 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp And Co accumulated 7.07% or 126,476 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Incorporated holds 4% or 103,858 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,768 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,460 shares stake. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,673 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,215 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Braun Stacey Incorporated has 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,062 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 62,743 shares. North Star Management Corporation owns 128,669 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 20,143 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,979 shares. 62,235 are held by Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Com.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 51,457 shares to 6,220 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY).