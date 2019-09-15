As Mercury Systems (MRCY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $2.80 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Its Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Stake by $324,142 as Valuation Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 40,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 106,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 146,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 94,721 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 108,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 15,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 24,925 are owned by Westpac. 20,128 are owned by Private Na. United Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 306,838 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 107,970 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 15,469 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 822,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 628,123 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 1,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gmt Cap Corporation invested in 1.76% or 1.90 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 14,857 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31M for 61.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.