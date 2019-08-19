As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Valuation Rose, Hightower Advisors Lifted Position by $1.12 Million; Ventas Co L (VTR) Holder Hexavest Raised Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Co L (VTR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 23,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 622,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73M, up from 599,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 607,833 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 371.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 17,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 22,163 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 4,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 181,524 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 768,790 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,229 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 14,596 were reported by Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Advisory Svcs owns 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7,841 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 156 shares. 39 were reported by Gradient Limited Com. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 757,504 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability invested in 1.33% or 20,972 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Allstate owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,982 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ventas Inc (VTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire Ltd Ce (EMLAF) by 47,695 shares to 127,363 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 294,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (NYSE:TD).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 9,047 shares to 63,639 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 30,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,376 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,247 shares. Cortina Asset Llc reported 262,105 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3,300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 31,832 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 220,056 shares. Stephens reported 1.08% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,914 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 143 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Blair William Il has 0.06% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 162,581 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).