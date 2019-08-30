As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fmr Has Decreased Its Stake by $14.79 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 1.90M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 238,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 254 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 238,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 82,377 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35,067 shares to 211,097 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 829,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century owns 68,563 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 406,730 shares. 2,500 are owned by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axiom Intll Ltd Liability Co De stated it has 102,720 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has 4,281 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 80,697 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.25% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 61,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 16,262 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 236,211 shares in its portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,767 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

