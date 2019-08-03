As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Position by $4.45 Million; As Stepan Co (SCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 69,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 236,211 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, down from 305,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 374,145 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 65,450 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 223,954 shares to 674,766 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 147,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Receives $5.5M in Follow-on Orders from US Navy for DRFM Jammers – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.5M Order for Rugged Servers – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Receives $9.8M Integrated Subsystems Order for Naval Electronic Warfare Application – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp invested in 0.01% or 727,960 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,949 shares. Rk Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 229,794 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,914 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 18,745 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 877,450 shares. Snyder Capital Limited Partnership invested in 248,037 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 2,200 shares. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 1.19M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 31,607 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 393,438 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares to 240,103 shares, valued at $36.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 310,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,486 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 19,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,769 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 16,680 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 3,121 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Swiss National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 13,759 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP accumulated 23,548 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ima Wealth reported 153 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Geode Mgmt holds 0.01% or 299,298 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 42 are owned by Captrust Fin.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan Co. – A Defensive Graham Study – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.