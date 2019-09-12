As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Market Valuation Rose, Eulav Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $777,000; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 102,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 3.28M shares traded or 57.91% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 372,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “P-E firms eye SPX Flow’s power and energy unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.13M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

