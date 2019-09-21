As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wbi Investments Upped Its Holding; Dover (DOV) Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.83 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 58,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 9,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 67,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 612,751 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 661.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 121,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 139,363 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, up from 18,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 291,183 shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 16.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

