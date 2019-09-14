As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Valuation Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Stake; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Position by $33.64 Million as Shares Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 123,461 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 240,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185,000, down from 241,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 496,775 shares traded or 49.42% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 372,215 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 5,769 shares. Next Fin Group holds 0.01% or 1,169 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 39,915 shares. Covington has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 70,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,829 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Financial reported 62,656 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 38,718 shares.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Mercury General – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insurers Reporting Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: RE, ACGL, MCY, NGHC – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercury General -4.6% as Q2 EPS misses by 29 cents – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Mercury General, and ON Semiconductor Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.66M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 931,444 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $46.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 230,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories to Open Flexible Vivarium Space for Clients in South San Francisco – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 29,028 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 5,900 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 34,947 shares. Assetmark has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability owns 9,295 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 182,179 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co owns 32,704 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 42,985 shares. 96,919 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd. Snyder LP invested in 0.46% or 72,445 shares. Tdam Usa reported 36,193 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 79,472 shares. 38,044 are owned by Putnam Invs Llc. Co Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Earnest Partners Ltd Com accumulated 240,728 shares.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.