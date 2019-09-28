As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Valuation Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Holding; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Holding

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 17,671 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 14,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 201,259 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. It closed at $55.51 lastly. It is down 15.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,935 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,829 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 359,137 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 6,104 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 2.63M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 25,740 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 9,242 shares stake. New York-based National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 4,075 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Lc. Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 17,503 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 18,855 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 17,247 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 150,633 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.43M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 89,516 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 16,985 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 18,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 16,772 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust owns 2,837 shares. Next Group invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 4,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 157,876 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Citadel owns 132,717 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 31,687 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2,725 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.02% or 28,552 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Ltd has 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 23,815 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8,865 shares to 53,159 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 17,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,688 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

