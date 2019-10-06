As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Valuation Rose, Guggenheim Capital Lowered Position by $315,146; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Monetta Financial Services Has Upped Stake by $364,000

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 7,069 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 12,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 133,486 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY)

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 2.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mercury General Corporation To Report First Quarter Results On April 29, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Forbes Names Mercury Insurance One of ‘America’s Best Mid-size Employers’ for Third Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,740 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Amer Century Inc has 0.02% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Matarin Capital Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). M&R Cap Mgmt owns 374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 26,566 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 45,217 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,700 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 16,293 shares. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 10,935 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 24,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,878 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 69,173 shares to 239,210 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 23,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Ci Invs reported 394,610 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 258,400 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.13M shares. Adage Cap Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 786 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca invested in 0.45% or 3,398 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 3,287 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,341 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,666 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City Company has 4,042 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 178,854 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields & Commerce Ltd Llc reported 0.63% stake.