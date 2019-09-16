As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $2.13 Million; Fedex (FDX) Stake Raised by Atlanta Capital Group

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 196,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 231,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 28,516 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,054 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 6,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.77. About 682,965 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 69,643 shares to 15,697 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,875 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,444 shares. Alpine Woods Lc holds 31,000 shares. 956,589 are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Coastline Tru Company owns 1,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2,991 shares. Cabot has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd reported 33,410 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 20,045 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc reported 3,208 shares. Staley Advisers holds 0.53% or 43,394 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 31,300 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 2,620 shares. South State stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 129,474 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 50,000 shares to 609,604 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.