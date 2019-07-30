As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Share Price Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $12.11 Million; S&T Bank Increased Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $672,350

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 242,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 560 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 242,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 196,364 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 11,988 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 27,301 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blackrock holds 0.06% or 28.80M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1.35 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 23,466 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 12,583 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.07% or 859,363 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,142 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 95,144 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Intrepid Cap Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hl Financial Serv Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,187 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,489 shares to 153,537 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,504 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Western Digital (WDC) – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Serv Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 10 shares. Northern stated it has 288,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,777 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Rafferty Asset Ltd invested in 5,498 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.04% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Blair William Il holds 0% or 13,590 shares. First Trust LP reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 2.42M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 50,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 37,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. 53,200 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Prospector Prtn Lc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 5,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With the Highest Yields – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 151,474 shares to 521,483 shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 102,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).