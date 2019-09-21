As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed Stake by $2.79 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Position in Altria Group (MO) Cut by $332,713 as Market Valuation Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 144,511 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 65,941 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 73,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27 million shares traded or 195.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,745 shares to 22,544 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Burns J W & has invested 0.56% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evergreen Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,665 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 8,956 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.05M shares. Verus Prtnrs Inc has 1.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,485 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership reported 22,500 shares. Axa holds 20,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peddock Advsrs accumulated 0.13% or 5,110 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.25% or 300,762 shares. King Luther holds 0.01% or 28,637 shares. 4,800 are owned by Arvest National Bank Trust Division. Rothschild Corporation Il invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Personal has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,968 shares. 15,523 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Com. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 32,833 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 26,566 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). New York-based Qs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 17,085 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt Com. Prudential holds 0.01% or 62,656 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 45,217 shares. United Automobile Association reported 4,216 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Charles Schwab Investment Management has 292,990 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 374 were reported by M&R Capital.