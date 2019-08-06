As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Market Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its Position; Amg National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Philip Morris (PM)

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 66,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 2.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 8,011 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 15,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 56,534 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 10,914 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.13% or 25,296 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 503 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 40,912 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 16,244 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 48,413 shares. 1St Source Bank invested in 7,592 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 10,397 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.78% or 80,054 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 79,838 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 10,683 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,983 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 19,470 shares to 15,739 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 106,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.